I was 6 years old when the original Star Wars movie hit the theaters. When my parents took me to see the film, I was instantly hooked.
Christmas that year for me was all things Star Wars: action figures, spaceships, etc. I could spend hours in my bedroom reenacting scenes from the movie and even creating some alternate storylines of my own.
The original action figures, however, had a fatal flaw. The lightsabers and blasters were small and easily lost. With the action that I demanded for my action figures, it wasn’t long until Luke Skywalker had to face the enemy without his lightsaber. It was hopelessly lost, probably sucked up into my mother’s vacuum cleaner or fallen into the depths of the furnace duct work.
It is hard to describe the trauma this brought to my sheltered life. What good are Star Wars action figures without lightsabers and blasters? Was life even worth living anymore?
After much 6-year-old wailing, my mom took a drastic measure: unbeknownst to me, she wrote a handwritten letter to Kenner explaining the tragedy that had occurred in her home. Weeks went by. Months went by, and nothing happened. How many of these kinds of letters are written by desperate moms all the time?
Until one evening, after dinner, probably after the evening news, and during Wheel of Fortune, the doorbell rang. It was a UPS delivery man. Now, remember that this was long before the days of Amazon and online shopping. In that day, in our house, it was a rare thing to receive a package by mail. But receive a package we did.
And oh the beauty of that package! Several boxes were filled not only with replacement lightsabers and blasters, but with an entire army of Star Wars action figures. Someone at Kenner received my mom’s letter and went way above and beyond her modest request. It was like Christmas day all over again.
The story reminds me of two very simple but profound spiritual truths:
1) James 4:2b: “You do not have, because you do not ask (ESV).” If my mom had never written that letter and asked, I would never have received that UPS shipment. And so it is with God. As our Creator, he is honored when we ask of him in humble dependence. And as our heavenly Father, He loves to give good gifts to his children. He is a God who responds to our asking. Now, it should be noted that this is not some kind of name it and claim it prosperity message. Rather, it is the humble prayer of God’s children, “Give us this day our daily bread” and the recognition that God in His love and wisdom will give us exactly what is best — when we ask.
2) Ephesians 3:20a: “Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think (ESV).” When my mom made her request, the response was far more abundant than she expected. At most, she envisioned a couple of lightsabers in an envelope. But what she received was a box full of action figures — along with their lightsabers. The result was certainly greater than a 6-year-old boy could ask or think.
And so it is with God. We severely underestimate His power and provision. Too often we ask for the few lightsabers when he wants to give us a box full of action figures. At the birth of Jesus the Israelites wanted a political Messiah to save their nation. Instead, God provided something greater than they could ask or think — a Savior for all the world.
This Christmas, would you be brave to ask and bold to believe?
