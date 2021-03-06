CADILLAC — Bears might be emerging from dens after hibernating, but coyotes also are becoming more visible this time of year.
Recently, a homeowner in Cherry Grove Township alerted neighbors about the concern of a coyote stalking a 6-month-old puppy. The homeowner said the behavior of the coyote has been observed multiple times and during the daytime hours.
Coyotes are common throughout Michigan in rural and urban areas, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. They are active day and night, but the DNR said coyotes are most active around sunrise and sunset.
Coyotes are abundant in areas where adequate food, cover and water are available. Breeding takes place January through March and the DNR said people are more likely to see and hear coyotes during this time.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said there could be many reasons the homeowner is noticing the coyotes. With the coyotes' breeding season winding down, pups will soon be born. For that reason, Richardson said it could be a territorial response.
"If they have or will have pups soon, they would be acting more territorial than they normally might," he said.
While canine predators are known to kill other canines, he said the coyote also may be curious about the puppy. For a coyote, there is no food value between a pet and a wild animal.
For a hungry coyote or, one that is bored and curious, they won't focus on a puppy more than its natural prey. Richardson said if the animal being stalked was chickens, then the coyote most certainly would be back to hunt. That likely won't be the case for the puppy.
"A dog they will look at it, especially a dog that is close to their size, and think it will take a fight to take it down. A chicken would be simple," he said. "It is all about risk and reward. It is like that for all wildlife."
If, however, the problem persists and the homeowner feels there is a real danger, Richardson said there are options available. Coyotes doing or about to do damage to private property on private land may be taken by the owner or designee without a license year-round. This includes the damage or potential damage to private property, pets, livestock, or humans.
In some areas, hunting or trapping may not be allowed for certain reasons. In this case, specially permitted nuisance control companies may be hired to assist landowners in the safe removal of problem animals.
For more information about coyotes, go to www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79135_79218_79619_81482---,00.html.
