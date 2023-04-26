CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Brethren man accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court for his connection with the dealing of various drugs, including methamphetamine.
Allen Ernest Greene entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl for his connection with incidents on Nov. 2 in Cadillac.
As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, possession with intent to deliver Suboxone, felony firearm, maintaining a drug house or vehicle and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A separate offense of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged non-folding knife and a habitual offender third offense notice stemming from a different incident on Nov. 2 in Cadillac also will be dismissed at sentencing as part of this plea.
The Traverse Narcotics Team assisted troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post following a traffic stop on a vehicle related to intelligence information gathered by the drug enforcement team, according to a TNT press release. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Greene and police said during the initial traffic stop troopers observed a double-edged knife and a scale containing suspected narcotic residue.
In addition, police said a large number of narcotics were located and seized as evidence during the vehicle search that included the following approximate amounts: 6.24 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 60.77 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 12.66 grams of suspected heroin, 19 Suboxone strips, 3.37 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and 11 suspected Hydrocodone pills. Police said this equates to thousands of individual dosages and thousands of dollars in street value.
Police also said $3,776 worth of cash suspected to be drug-related proceeds, a .22 caliber pistol, .22 caliber ammunition, several knives, a collapsible baton, numerous baggies and a safe were seized.
Bond was continued in this case and Greene should be sentenced on these convictions in the next few weeks.
