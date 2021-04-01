MANISTEE — A Brethren woman is dead after police say she was involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday in Manistee County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at approximately 6 a.m. troopers from the Cadillac Post were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Coates Highway near US-31 in Manistee Township.
A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Cynthia Ann Sterzer from Brethren, was traveling westbound on Coates Highway when she crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over several times before coming to rest.
Sterzer was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Departments of Manistee Township, Onekama Township, Maple Grove Township and Filer Township, and Mobile Medical Response (MMR) Ambulance.
