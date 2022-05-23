Brian Adams returns to Manton for graduation five years after motel explosion

MANTON — It wasn’t necessarily the easiest thing in the world for Brian Adams to return to Manton to graduate with his high school class.
Then again, Brian is pretty accustomed to overcoming adversity. One might even say he’s at expert at it.
On Sunday, Manton High School held commencement ceremonies and Brian was there with his classmates.
“I wanted to walk with my original class,” Brian told the Cadillac News. “I’d like to give a shout out to the seniors.”
Brian wasn’t in town for very long before graduating but he did get the opportunity to attend prom, which he described as “pretty good” before admitting (as many teenagers would in their most honest moments) that is also was “kinda boring.”
All in all, being back in Manton has been a great experience for Brian, which some may find hard to believe, considering what happened to him just five years ago at the Green Mill Motel, which used to be located north of town but has since been demolished.
Around 4 a.m. on May 17, 2017, Brian was severely burned over 90% of his body when a butane hash oil lab assembled by his mother, Amanda Skardoutos, exploded in their motel room. Brian’s brother, Marcus Thomas, also was burned but his injuries were relatively minor compared to Brian’s.
Skardoutos later was sentenced to between 80 months and 10 years in prison, with 37 days credited, for two child abuse convictions, and between 67 months and 10 years, with 37 days credited, for an arson conviction.
Shortly after the explosion, Brian and his father, Robb Adams, moved down to Detroit, where Robb originally is from.
Brian was 13 years old at the time. He’s 18 years old today.
Robb said his son was able to work out an arrangement with the school district to attend the last three and a half-weeks of class in person at Manton, allowing him to graduate with the Class of 2022. He said this was possible because Brian is now an adult, allowing him to live with a friend in Manton while attending class, instead of having to live with a parent or guardian.
The last five years have come with their fair share of challenges, not just for Brian, but also for Robb, who’s had to sacrifice anything resembling a normal schedule in order to care for his son 24 hours a day.
Brian has undergone a number of major medical procedures and skin grafts, with the most recent operation occurring last Monday. In addition to procedures to repair his airway so he can breathe and still maintain the ability to speak, Robb said he has to go under the knife regularly so his skin can be “released” — which involves a surgeon cutting into his damaged skin and re-grafting over it in order to relieve tension and allow his teenage body to continue growing into adulthood.
It’s difficult to even fathom the extent of Brian’s suffering, but Robb said he’s been constantly amazed by his son’s optimism and hope for the future.
“He’s handled this with such mature behavior,” Robb said. “This kid is amazing. He never takes failure for an answer. I’m so proud of him ... there’s no challenge he can’t overcome. He’s really got life. He’s going to do something major in this world ... he just doesn’t know it yet.”
Brian recently learned that he’s been accepted to Grand Valley State University. Although he hasn’t yet decided on a major, he’s considered becoming a counselor or respiratory therapist.
“Those are a few things I’m looking at,” Brian said. “But I think I’ll have a better idea once I start getting into my classes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.