CADILLAC — Updating the Shay Locomotive showcase in the Cadillac City Park was a team effort involving dozens of businesses, organizations and individuals.
In recognition of that effort, bricks engraved with the names of many of those who helped make the project happen were installed at the site on Monday; this was one of the last stages of the showcase project, which was substantially completed in October.
The new showcase is significantly taller and wider than the previous showcase, and is held up by fewer columns, providing an improved view of the locomotive. The showcase also features overhead lights, which shine a spotlight on the locomotive at night.
Contractor Robb Munger said there is a state historical plaque detailing the history and significance of the locomotive to the Cadillac area that still needs to be re-installed at the site.
The other remaining element of the showcase is a QR code at the site that visitors can scan with their smartphones to play a video or bring up historical details of the locomotive.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace estimated the historical plaque and QR code elements should be installed by spring.
The showcase was made possible by the efforts of the Leadership Class, which raised around $90,000 and secured around $15,000 in labor contributions toward the project’s completion.
