Bridgework to start Wednesday in Reed City

REED CITY — A well-traveled thoroughfare in Reed City will soon be closed for bridgework and won't reopen until March.
Beginning Dec. 30, Chestnut Street/U.S.10 Business Loop/Old US 131 will be closed over the Hersey River for bridgework according to the Michigan Department of Transportation Grand Region. The work is expected to continue through March 10.
During the work, MDOT said traffic will be detoured back to Chestnut Street using Church Street and US 10.
In October, Chestnut Street was closed briefly over the Hersey River for bridgework, according to MDOT's Grand Region. The loop was closed only a few days and since reopening, MDOT said a 3-ton weight restriction was in place.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive.
