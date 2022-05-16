LEROY — On a sunny Sunday afternoon the Pine River High School Class of 2022 graduated in front of many friends and family.
The salutatorian Lexie Villarreal and four valedictorians Landyn Cool, Phillip Rigling, Avery Sumpter and Wyatt Underhill all gave speeches. The class song was “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery, the class flower was a white rose, the class colors were green and white and the class motto was, “Bring Pallets.”
