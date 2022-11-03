CADILLAC — A small flame sparked on a wood beam between the brick wall and aluminum siding of Toy Town Wednesday.
Owner Thaddeus Gommesen said one of his employees was working on their computer when the store started to fill with smoke. The employee called to alert Gommesen, who quickly arrived on the scene to help investigate.
After checking out almost every corner of the store, Gommesen said he was stumped. The pair couldn’t find flames anywhere.
Once first responders were on the scene, they began their own investigation, and upon pulling back the building’s metal siding, they found a small flame had ignited on a wood beam between the brick and metal. Gommesen said the fire department told him the sunlight was concentrated on the perfect spot to spark the flame.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “We’re very glad that nobody was hurt and nothing was damaged.”
