Brine time: OC Road Commission Manager discusses mineral brine, benefits

HERSEY — Once the snow melts, the ground unfreezes and things dry up, dirt or gravel roads can get dusty.
The best way local road commissions have to combat that is the use of mineral brine. It is a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable practice preferred by professional road operations technicians at county road agencies to maintain safe, effective driving and road conditions in adverse conditions, according to Osceola County Road Commission Manager Michael Mattzela.
A few weeks ago, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced it was restricting the use of brine from mineral wells beginning April 1. After that announcement it raised concerns. Since that announcement, however, EGLE has backed off that restriction and is looking to have more discussion, according to Mattzela.
“They (EGLE) had these new regulations, they had stated they would take effect April 1 and now they are not going to do that,” he said. “They are going to have a period of time with more transparency and discussion. They want to talk with the stakeholders.”
Although EGLE is looking to have these conversations, Mattzela said they haven’t specified when, but he has heard it will be a six-month process to get through it. Mattzela also said EGLE never stated why they wanted to put the restrictions in place and just came out with it.
When it comes to what mineral brine is, Mattzela said it is a naturally occurring form of liquid salt that comes from shallow wells in the ground. Brine is used by itself to control dust on roads in the summer because Mattzela said it binds the soil to the roadbed, stabilizes the gravel and cuts down on erosion and dust.
During the winter months, Mattzela said mineral brine is used to pre-wet road salt crystals in the back of a truck, helping salt to stay on the road and start the deicing process sooner and at lower temperatures.
Using brine during the winter months helps road commissions reduce the use of salt due in large part to the adoption of techniques that dilute rock salt and speed effectiveness, according to Mattzela. It also allows it to stay on the road rather than bouncing off into adjacent ditches, waterways and roads right of way.
Mattzela also said road commission staff are trained in proper brine applications, drive calibrated salt spreading equipment, have detailed knowledge of all roads in their county and remain aware of current and future weather conditions. The use of mineral brine also is a tool road commissions use to maintain a safe and efficient transportation system during the entire year as required by Michigan law.
When it comes to air quality, Mattzela said brine applied in the appropriate quantity binds and stabilizes the gravel and soil particles in the roadbed. Without brine for dust control, gravel roads rapidly deteriorate and become washboarded making it more difficult for the driver to retain control of the vehicle.
He also said road agencies aim for a consistent approach to brining for dust so that drivers’ expectations are set and consistent. Stopping and starting a brine treatment on a typical 50 MPH unpaved road can create hazards unseen to the drivers and non-motorized users and poses a serious safety risk, according to Mattzela.
