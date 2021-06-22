It's the last full week of June. Soon calendars will flip to July and celebrating our independence.
After the last year, it is a safe bet many will be looking to celebrate this Fourth of July. While local communities are not having a full slate of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some are holding events, including fireworks.
Like many things, however, certain fireworks are harder to come by. For businesses like Jeff's Fireworks in Cadillac, planning and foresight were key for having the supplies they needed for the Fourth of July. That process started immediately after the Fourth of July in 2020, according to Jaime Cunmulaj, who co-owns Jeff's Fireworks with her husband Jeff.
"We have been pretty lucky. We are mostly stocked and the shortage is in the novelty items or smaller items," Jaime Cunmulaj said. "When the fireworks sold out last year, China started making the bigger stuff first."
As a result, things like spinners, firecrackers, Roman candles, smaller repeater cakes, fountains and sparklers will likely be in shorter supply. This, however, is not just a problem here in Cadillac but also across the country, according to Jamie. She said there have been quite a few bumps in the road this year when it comes to having enough supply for all retailers, including those who sell fireworks.
Problems with supply could even be a problem next year.
"We already have started placing orders for next year," she said.
Jaime said two more shipments will be coming into the Cadillac store sometime this week, including one that was delayed in Chicago due to logistical issues related to the pandemic.
Although this time of year includes fireworks, there are some things people need to remember before they start igniting them. There are rules to follow and times when you can't enjoy them.
Michigan amended its Michigan Fireworks Safety Act in 2018, which modified when and how a municipality can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks.
The changes significantly reduced the total number of days and the time frame in which fireworks can be used and not regulated locally. Changes to the law also increased the fine amount a municipality can charge for violations of their local ordinances from $500 to $1,000.
Municipalities can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks any other days/times through the adoption of local ordinances. If you are unsure if the township, village or city where you reside has fireworks restrictions, contact the local clerk’s office.
Even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed on the following days, after 11 a.m.: Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1; the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.; June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.; July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.; and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.
LAKE CITY'S GREATEST FOURTH IN THE NORTH
The Greatest Fourth in the North will begin on July 1 and continue through July 4. This year's theme is "Celebration of Our Communities, It's History and People."
Traditionally, the Greatest Fourth in the North celebration includes a fireworks show. Because of the last-minute nature of the GFITN, it wasn't possible this year. However, the Lake Missaukee community is doing a fireworks show around the water on the evening of July 3.
For a full schedule of events, go to www.facebook.com/LakeCityChamber.
LUTHER DAYS
The Luther Days Festival will be happening this Fourth of July weekend, with events starting on July 2. Fireworks will be the main attraction on July 2.
For a list of events, go to the Luther Days Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LutherLoggingDays.
EVART'S FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
The Evart Fourth of July celebration is a one-day-only event on July 3.
Events include the Fourth of July parade, a Party in the Park at Riverside Park and fireworks at the Evart Airport. More details can be found at www.facebook.com/evartchamber.
FALMOUTH'S FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
As in years past, Falmouth will have its Fourth of July program and fireworks on July 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.