CADILLAC — On Tuesday, both lakes Cadillac and Mitchell were considered “open‘ just a few days after the official start of spring.
This year the official thaw date for both lakes was March 23, as decreed by the Cadillac News. To be considered thawed, at least half the lake has to be open water and the remaining ice slush. Both lakes typically freeze by the first week of December and thaw around the middle of April. Last year, the lakes were open on March 30.
The earliest Lake Cadillac was declared open was March 2, 1892. The latest was April 28, 1972.
The Cadillac News has determined the lakes’ thaw date for many, many years, ever since some people who were establishing betting pools requested it. Whoever guessed the day the newspaper determined the “ice was out,‘ would receive a prize, former Cadillac News publisher Earl T. Huckle said.
The Cadillac News also tracks when the lakes are frozen, which for Cadillac and Mitchell was Dec. 15 this past year.
While the lakes officially were deemed open on Tuesday, something related to the ice melt again made one person $1,000 richer.
This year, the Cadillac Lions Club’s shack sunk at 5:28.07 p.m. on March 11, and Sam Pankhurst of Cadillac was closest to that time when he selected 4:25 on March 11. As a result, Pankhurst won the $1,000 prize. Marie Mercier of Tustin took second place and won $200 with a guess of 2:54 p.m. on March 11. The shack is placed on the ice as part of an annual fundraiser.
The shack is completely eco-friendly, and once it sinks, it’s pulled from the water and used again the following year. The money generated from the fundraiser will help to give sight assistance to those in need.
