CADILLAC - Here's why local clergy have teamed up again this summer to take the "church" to the City Park for the Call to All Family Festival.
Almost 20 denominations are working together, including Pentecostals, mainline Protestants and Catholics.
"Our community is hurting and struggling with issues like addiction, abuse and loss," said organizer Judy Coffey. "God calls us to come together to support and pray with each other."
"The stereotype of Christians is that we are standing on the street corner yelling at people about what they can't do instead of loving people where they are," said Jim Ranson, event chairman. "This event gets us out of our buildings. We want to introduce the community to the Church, the body of Christ."
The event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 with a worship service at the Pavilion.
Family day Saturday with freebies and activities
Saturday at noon a day of family fun begins with loads of children's activities.
There will be free hot dogs, a drawing for a kayak, face painting and a bounce house.
The first 500 kids at noon on Saturday will get free backpacks stuffed with required back-to-school supplies.
There will be performances in the Pavilion and ceremonies to honor and bless our veterans and our first responders throughout Saturday afternoon.
A time to heal
"This is supposed to be a weekend of healing for families," said Pastor Will Markham. "Everyone in our community has been affected by addictions, loss and abuse."
"As pastors we have an opportunity every week to share God's perspective on these issues," said Chad Zaucha of the First Baptist Church of Cadillac. "The goal of Call to All is to talk on these subjects with the community. We are bringing the church to the community and eliminating any barriers to share openly and honestly God's love."
"We want to stand together and ask God to bring healing to our hearts," said Markham. "There is hope, there is a place where you can come if you feel alone."
Addictions
"Addictions, whether drugs, narcotics, alcohol, pornography or gambling, have done a great deal of harm," said Friday's 7 p.m. speaker, Pastor Brian Farmer of Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. "We are hoping we can bring the community together and care for each other. This is a great opportunity to feel the passion of the church."
Loss
On Saturday night, Markham, pastor of the Revival Center of Cadillac, will speak on the subject of loss, whether through divorce, death, job loss or surviving a death by suicide.
"We want to stand together and ask God to bring healing to our hearts," Markham said.
Abuse
"I have some important things to say about abuse on Sunday," said the Rev. Peggy Huston of the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac. "We are trying to raise awareness and bring these issues out in the open and give people help and resources."
Huston is a survivor of domestic abuse and will share her personal story.
"If I can help one person, just one, it will be worth it to me," she said. "It's never fun to expose a part of your life that was difficult...I will talk about how I thought I could love my first husband enough that he wouldn't be angry anymore."
Huston's husband was later diagosed with Bipolar Disorder.
"I feel that the church sends the message that if you can get Jesus deep in your heart he can heal everything inside of you," she said. "I do believe He can heal. But God also works through doctors, counselors and resources. Sometimes you can't love or pray (an abuser) out of it. The person doing the abuse has to find help on their path to recovery. There's no magic button for healing. Hopefully, I'm going to put these abusers on notice. It has to start with you."
