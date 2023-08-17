MCBAIN — Brinks Family Creamery in McBain has been awarded a $78,700 to help it expand its product line.
The creamery received the grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Brinks Family Creamery Manager Amberly Mejia said they’ve applied for the grant multiple times and finally got it this year.
“It was exciting,” she said. “I had gotten a call a few weeks ago letting us know that we had been moved into the next round of applicants, and then I found out that we had been awarded via email.”
The creamery will now look to expand its product line. Mejia said they’re going to bring out a few more flavors of milk and look at introducing different kinds of cheese. She said they’ll also be adding more cooler space and developing a website for the creamery, so people can place orders online.
They have looked into getting a smaller vat pasteurizer to try out different products and will be getting more labels, flavorings and syrups.
Mejia said they’re hoping to add more milk flavors within the next month. The creamery is looking at getting other things going in the fall.
“The more variety we’ve got, the more appealing it is to different customers,” she said. “We’ve already got other stores lined up for like these new flavors of milk and everything, so we can already see that it’s going to help our business once we get things rolling.”
Thanks to the grant, Mejia said the creamery will be able to step out on a limb and try something different versus having to expand its physical location. Some credit also goes to their customer support, she said.
“We’re super appreciative of our customers,” Mejia said. “Because of all the support, we’re at a point where we really do need to expand.”
“If we didn’t have the customer base and support, we really wouldn’t need to be looking into a grant to help us expand, so it’s kind of cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.