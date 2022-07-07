CADILLAC — Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and Papa John’s pizzeria soon will be joined in the bottom floor of the Cadillac Lofts by a frozen yogurt store with ties to the Falmouth area.
Sisters Amberly Mejia and Kendra Rivera are in the midst of building out the new store on the northernmost corner of the Cadillac Lofts; the shop will offer items produced on the family farm, Brinks Family Creamery, located at 3560 Mulder Road in Missaukee County.
Mejia said the family had been discussing the idea of expanding into Cadillac for some time and decided that the Cadillac Lofts would be a perfect location.
“It seemed like a pretty good spot,” Mejia said. “And we’ll be able to use the patio area, as well.”
The name of the business will be Benny’s FroYo and Mo, named in honor of the sisters’ grandfather.
“He’s getting up there in age and we wanted to pay a little respect to him,” Mejia said.
When complete, the store will feature five self-serve frozen yogurt machines, each containing two different flavors and a twist option.
Mejia said they’re still in the process of deciding which flavors they’ll be offering but are set on a few already, including coffee, dragon fruit and some dairy-free options such as original tart and Machta green tea.
Frozen yogurt is similar to soft-serve ice cream, although Mejia said it does have a slightly different texture and is a lot healthier.
In addition to frozen yogurt, Mejia said Benny’s FroYo and Mo also will offer a number of other items produced at Brinks Family Creamery, including milk, cheese in a variety of forms (curds, block, shredded, etc.), and Wagyu beef products such as tenderloin, ribeye, New York strip, T-bones, porterhouses and ground beef.
As far as the buildout timeline goes, Mejia said contractors will soon be starting on drywall and they are hopeful to be open by the end of July or beginning of August.
