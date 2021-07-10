MANTON — Brite White Dental recently purchased a state-of-the-art 3D imaging machine that not only will help Dr. Jennifer White treat her patients during routine examinations but also identify potentially dangerous medical conditions unrelated to the practice of dentistry.
Brite White Dental is Manton's lone dentist office at 113 East 7th St., and is the second office in the nation to install a Prexion 3D Explorer Pro.
White explained that the machine is cutting edge because it has an integrated 2D cephalometric capability with a small footprint.
In layman's terms, the machine is able to create a three-dimensional image that can be rotated in a computer program, giving providers a lot more information about the teeth, airways, arteries and other features of the skull and neck.
The machine works using the same type of technology as a CT scanner in a hospital or doctor's office, although with much less radiation.
Considered the standard of care for teeth implant placements, in the past, White said she sometimes had to send her patients to other facilities to get their teeth imaged to make a proper and thorough diagnosis.
"It's pretty nice we can do it ourselves now," White said.
The machine also is useful for many other applications, including identifying missed canals during a root canal procedure, which are more difficult to locate with a 2-D image due to overlap.
White said according to the research, up to 67% of treatment plans can change based on the acquisition of a 3-D image. While the machine doesn't replace bite wings and an X-ray image for detecting smaller areas of decay, White said it could eventually replace the standard full mouth series of radiographs.
"It could mean the difference between losing a tooth or not losing a tooth," White said.
In addition to its usefulness for oral health treatment, the machine also can identify other medical conditions; recently, White said she noticed some carotid calcification in one of her patients that may have resulted in that person suffering a stroke. She informed the patient of what she discovered and sent the image to their cardiologist.
Until relatively recently, White said obtaining an integrated cephalometric machine was difficult for a dentist because it required a special license and applying for it was prohibitively expensive.
While still rare among general dentists, White said the technology is extremely useful and probably will become more common in coming years.
