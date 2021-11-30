For 102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga, a recent announcement by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did little to provide solutions regarding the plan to expand access to high-speed internet.
Instead, Hoitenga said it was a political talking point that provided no solutions for anyone and, in particular, her constituents in the 102nd District.
On Monday, Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments and agencies to collaborate with the legislature and ready the state to continue expanding high-speed internet access. Whitmer’s announcement was in preparation for the billions in federal funds Michigan is expected to receive over the next five years specifically for high-speed internet from the newly-enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.
“Right now, we have a historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ensure every home and business in our state has access to an affordable, reliable high-speed connection that meets their needs and that they know how to use,” Whitmer said.
With the executive directive, Whitmer said the state is getting ready to deliver critical resources to communities across Michigan to help them enhance internet access and get their residents connected.
She also said investments in high-speed internet create economic prosperity and ensure families and small businesses can rely on their connections to work, learn and access critical information and services.
Whitmer said the new infrastructure bill’s funding will build on work the state has already done and help it usher in a new era of prosperity.
While that all sounds good, Hoitenga said Whitmer didn’t provide a pathway to achieving that. Hoitenga is the current House Communications and Technology Committee chairwoman and expanding broadband has been a priority for her and the committee.
“In the order, there are no specific solutions and she is not offering any solutions. We have worked hard to find ways how the money should be used,” Hotienga said. “There are steps municipalities can take and they should be active participants in that process. I have been working on that for the past four years.”
This includes utilizing the funds associated with the Broadband Expansion Act of Michigan grant dollars.
The act was sponsored by Hoitenga and passed in October 2020. It required the Department of Technology, Management and Budget to establish a grant program for projects that extend broadband service using $14.3 million from the 2021 fiscal year budget.
At the time of its passing last year, Hoitenga said without guidance written into state law, the process for future grant funding for broadband infrastructure could be subject to administrative and bureaucratic preferences.
“By ensuring public dollars for broadband expansion are used efficiently and effectively, we can bring reliable service to the parts of Michigan that have been unserved for decades,” Hotienga said in a statement last October.
“It is a way for municipalities to do a partnership with broadband providers. We need to continue to fund that,” she said. “We are looking to put more money into it through the COVID dollars. We need to keep it going because it is working.
Hoitenga said the expansion of broadband is near and dear to her heart and with the COVID dollars the hope is that it is something that can be expanded.
Whitmer’s executive directive directs state departments to take a range of actions to help Michigan continue expanding high-speed internet, including:
• Putting Michigan workers and businesses first, prioritizing in-state businesses and workers as the state continues building up high-speed internet infrastructure.
• Helping local communities build more efficiently, using the “dig once” principle to complete work on water, high-speed internet, the road, and other utilities simultaneously wherever possible.
• Prioritizing the improvement of high-speed internet infrastructure in communities with the slowest speeds first to ensure we are making equitable investments.
• Collaborating with local service providers to develop an even more granular, comprehensive map of internet coverage in Michigan to strategically close the digital divide.
• Developing a digital equity plan to identify barriers to internet access, make long-term plans with counties and communities to improve access, and assess how enhanced access improves a range of other social, economic, and health-related outcomes.
To view Whitmer’s full executive directive, click here.
