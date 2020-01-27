CADILLAC — If you can get electricity, you should be able to get broadband internet.
That’s the long-term scheme behind a proposal working its way through the state legislature.
HB 4266 “makes it easier and more cost-effective for electric cooperatives to build and expand broadband networks on existing infrastructure and within existing easements,‘ according to a news release from Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City.
Joe Baumann, general council and vice president at Wolverine Power Cooperative, has been working on the issue of how existing infrastructure could be used to expand rural broadband.
Internet access is important for rural customers, but fiber optic broadband that can carry internet and data “is incredibly important to the future of the electric grid,‘ Baumann told the Cadillac News.
The bill is “something we’ve been waiting for for a long long while,‘ Rendon said.
In rural Michigan, electric co-op providers already have the towers and infrastructure needed to build a broadband network, Rendon said. “And they actually know how to get those services.‘
“This legislation has opened up the door to let these co-ops use existing structures‘ without needing to get additional easements to build new ones, Rendon said.
If forced to create the infrastructure from scratch, rural areas might never receive broadband because investors wouldn’t spend the money on so few customers.
“It’s a win-win-win,‘ Rendon said.
Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, is chair of the House communications and technology committee.
“Electric co-operatives know how to provide cost-effective services to their rural customers and it’s exciting that they want to now invest in broadband,‘ Hoitenga said in a text message to the Cadillac News. “This legislation removes barriers and protects co-ops from frivolous lawsuits that have occurred in other states, allowing for the acceleration of broadband expansion.‘
HB 4266 and corresponding legislation dealing with pole attachments, HB 5266, moves to the Senate for consideration.
