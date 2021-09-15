CADILLAC — Drake Garner admits that at first, he wanted to best his brother for biggest black bear harvested between the two.
After all, a little friendly competition among adolescent siblings is pretty typical in most households, especially when brothers are involved.
Last year, 15-year-old Devin Garner shot a 300-pound black bear near Crystal Falls, in the Upper Peninsula.
This year, it was 12-year-old Drake’s turn to get an opportunity to harvest a black bear, so the family made a trip to the same area where Devin was successful on his hunt.
Drake’s father, Anders, said they began preparing for the hunt a few months ahead of time by collecting doughnuts and popcorn left over from Simply Delightful, which he co-owns.
Anders said his wife sometimes jokes that her spirit animal must be a bear, since she enjoys all the same types of foods they do.
They placed the food as bait in a few locations on private property near the home of a friend in the U.P. After this, they began monitoring trail camera footage of the bears that would show up.
Anders said they gauged the quality of each bear that showed up and tried to figure out their routines in order to eventually place themselves at the location when the animal arrived.
After weeks of monitoring the trail cameras, Drake, his father and his grandfather, Bob, made the trip to the U.P. last week for the big hunt.
The first night, Anders said they posted up in a spot where they thought a decent-looking bear had been frequenting. A bear eventually arrived, but it was pretty small — around 100 pounds.
“Drake had an itchy trigger finger,” said Anders, who added that after talking with family friend and retired conservation officer Dave Painter, who worked for many years in the area, they decided to pass on this bear.
“He said, ‘ah, I think we can do better than that,’” Anders said. “So we sat there and watched the bear, which was awesome.”
Drake said it was funny to see the bear scare itself away from the site multiple times after coming into contact with a chain that held the bait barrel in place.
The second night, they decided to head to an apple orchard where they had noticed another bear coming in; this was the same site where Devin had shot his bear and also the same location where Drake shot his first turkey in 2020.
They set up a blind off a two-track near the bait, which was placed underneath logs.
At some point in the evening, Drake said his father noticed a bear coming in from the left, and they knew it was much larger than the first bear they saw the day before.
“He said, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, there’s a bear coming in,’” Drake said.
The animal was cautious at first, and wouldn’t approach the bait pile directly, opting instead to circle around to the other side before finally easing its way to the food.
By this time, it was getting close to the end of shooting hours.
At six minutes before the close of shooting hours — exactly how long Devin had left in the day when he shot his bear a year before — Drake saw his opportunity and took the shot from about 50 yards away.
Anders said the sound of his son firing the .450 Bushmaster made him jump.
The shot was good, striking the bear through the shoulder and dropping it almost immediately.
“I felt good about the shot,” Drake said. “I thought, ‘yes, I finally did it!’ I felt excitement mixed with gratitude for Dave Painter and my dad.”
The bear ended up being 181 pounds fully dressed, which would have made it about 220 pounds alive, grandfather Bob estimated.
Drake said they’ll be making the majority of bear meat into sausage and the hide will be treated and made into a rug, just like his brother has in his room.
Bob said he thinks one of the coolest things about Drake and Devin’s successful hunts was how his grandsons were able to obtain their tags.
Bear tags are very limited in number, and those who receive them are chosen based on a drawing, with preference given to people who have collected points over many years.
Devin and Drake received their permits from family friends, who were able to transfer the tags through a program approved by the Natural Resources Commission about 20 years ago. The program allows for the transmission of a tag to someone 16 years old and younger, as well as anyone with an end of life diagnosis.
As a member of the NRC at the time they approved this measure, Bob said he gets a kick out of seeing his grandsons benefit from the program.
“These kids otherwise would have never had that opportunity (to go on a bear hunt),” Bob said. “It’s been a really good thing and also a lot of fun for us older hunters, who get to share that experience with other folks.”
While Drake’s bear is a little smaller than Devin’s, Drake said he gets some consolation knowing it was much easier for him to pull his bear out of the woods than it was for his brother.
Anders said he heard a little scuttlebutt from his sons about whose bear was larger and who shot theirs first, but ultimately, he tries to instill in them that competition is not what hunting is all about.
“It’s not a competitive sport,” Anders said. “Hunting is a fellowship and you should embrace how cool the whole deal is: getting a chance to spend time with family and friends really is the most important thing.”
