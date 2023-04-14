CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools will continue to have a familiar face as its leader for at least the next three years.
Recently, the CAPS Board of Education voted to approve a three-year contract extension beginning July 1 for current district superintendent Jennifer Brown. CAPS Board President Beth Rzepka-Alto said getting Brown under a multiple-year contract was a high priority for the board.
She said the action immediately brings stability to the district and the community. First, Brown has been a part of the current bond construction since it was first planned, including the bond proposal approved by voters, the bidding process and every phase of construction. She also said the board believed continuing the relationship with Brown was a good move educationally.
With a potential teacher shortage facing the field of education soon, Rzepka-Alto said to have someone like Brown helping the district to maneuver that landscape will be beneficial. Rzepka-Alto said with the world, nation, state and region coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and related funds drying up, someone with experience with finances also made sense.
“We love her and are thrilled we have renewed her contract for another three years,” she said.
In the first year of the contract, Brown will receive $175,000, while the second year will see an increase in salary to $183,750. In the third, which will be the 2025-2026 school year, Brown is set to make $192,937.50.
When Brown was hired as superintendent in 2015 her first contract was for five years, while her first contract extension was for three years. That contract expires on June 30.
Brown said she began he career with the CAPS district in 1998 and believes she has been fortunate to have served alongside the best in the business for 25 years.
“I describe Cadillac as a big small town where our community supports schools and kids,” she said. “We have great people doing amazing work with our hard-working students and families.”
Looking back over her last eight years as superintendent, Brown said she is most proud of the way the community and school came together to keep the doors open during the pandemic and provide families with flexible learning options, meals and emotional support during a challenging time. She also said she was humbled by the support of the community during the 2018 school bond which, upon completion in the fall of 2024, will update all CAPS schools. Those improvements significantly improve safety, security and infrastructure, Brown said.
During her tenure as superintendent, Brown also said she was proud of the expanded support and programming offered to students and families. In particular, she said CAPS offers counseling and behavioral health in every building, which helps to ensure students’ physical, emotional and mental health needs are met.
She said the district brought new programs in academics, arts and athletics to expand learning opportunities for students.
Although a lot has been accomplished, Brown said there is still a lot of work to be done during the next three years.
“In the next three years, we want to be a destination district for families offering all kids various opportunities to connect to school in academics, arts and athletics,” she said. “We want our students to have positive learning experiences in state-of-the-art facilities. We want to recruit and retain top talent in our district and to our community.”
