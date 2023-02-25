Brown snow seen throughout area, believed to be dust or sand

As people were cleaning up from the recent winter storm across the Cadillac area, some residents, like Paul Marsh, noticed something.
The snow had a brown crust to it. While dirty snow is not uncommon after it has been part of the landscape for a while, to have discolored snow that had freshly fallen was a bit odd. It had Marsh concerned.
Marsh told the Cadillac News he called the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy office in Cadillac and as a result of that call, Air Quality Specialist Caryn Owens came out to Marsh’s home to collect a sample.
Marsh said he put a bucket of the brown snow into a bucket and brought it into his house. He said it took 24 hours to melt. He put the water from the melted snow through a coffee filter and was left with what he described as brown sand. He clarified that it wasn’t gritty but rather like dust.
Owens said her office received multiple complaints Thursday about the brown snow and when they receive complaints about possible fallout they take samples to confirm and/or verify what the fallout is.
In this case, Owens said she is sure that brown snow was the result of sand or dust from the west or southwest getting into the atmosphere. She said the sample was sent in for microscopic analysis and based on those finding it will help to confirm that assumption or if that isn’t what the fallout was, guide EGLE in what to do next.
“I have been with EGLE for 10 years and I was told that 20 years ago the same thing happened. There were huge dust storms and it deposited a bunch of sand in the atmosphere,” she said. “It has happened before.”
She said a similar thing happens on occasion when there are wildfires out west and smoke travels in the upper atmosphere and makes it hazy in the Great Lakes region.
Last September, the Gaylord National Weather Service posted on its Twitter account that people may notice an increase in haze and discoloration to the sunset and sunrise, especially in Northern Michigan. The post also said the possible haze is the result of smoke suspended about two miles above the ground that is slowly drifting toward Michigan from several large forest fires on the West Coast and in Canada.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said other parts of the country, in particular Texas, have had a dry couple of months with a lot of wind. He said the recent storm was a large low-pressure system and it drew air and moisture like a vacuum.
Christensen said it also drew other things that were suspended in the air, like dust and bits of sand. He said when the moisture was condensing and making the snow, it also had dust or sand, which tinted it brown. He said it wasn’t chemicals but rather dust in the snow.
“It happens every so often and can happen more often when you have a dry year,” he said. “(Thursday) we started getting reports. We didn’t see any at the (Gaylord) office, but we saw reports on Facebook and got a couple of calls. It’s nothing harmful. It’s just dust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.