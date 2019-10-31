LAKE CITY — Bruce A. Burkholder, age 77 of Lake City, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Whispering Pines Living Center.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Jennings Community Church. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time.
A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Cadillac News.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
