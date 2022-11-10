Bruggema, Moody confirmed winners of Evart School Board race

EVART — Final unofficial results are in. Todd Bruggema and Mark Moody have been elected to the Evart Public Schools Board of Education.
As of Wednesday, Bruggema received a total of 1,081 votes from residents of Osceola County and 75 votes in Mecosta County. Moody saw 1,189 votes in Osceola and 55 in Mecosta. The two will be serving a full, six-year term on the board.
Bruggema and Moody will be taking over the seats of incumbents Kelly Millen and Rosie McKinstry, who have both served on the board for several consecutive terms.
Both the board members-elect say that transparency is their goal in joining the board. Bruggema’s hope is to further develop the relationship between the board, parents and community members.
Moody said it’s important that students know they’re being cared for, and that his election to the board demonstrates the seriousness with which the Evart community takes kids and their education.
The Osceola County board of Canvassers will meet Thursday to certify election results.
