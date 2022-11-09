EVART — Candidates Todd Bruggema and Mark Moody have taken the lead in the race for the Evart Public Schools Board of Education.
Bruggema has so far received a total of 1,076 votes, and Moody has received 1,177 votes, with only a few precincts left to report.
As the race stands, the two candidates will replace incumbents Rosie McKinstry and Kelly Millen. Bruggema said he'd like to thank all the people who supported him, and thank McKinstry and Millen for their years of service to the board.
In his anticipated position of school board member, Bruggema said he hopes to foster an open communication among the board, district parents and members of the Evart community. He'd also like to provide a "robust, sound education for Evart students and move in a forward, positive direction."
Regarding his anticipated win, Moody said he feels honored that the community and the voters have enough faith in him to do the right thing for Evart kids.
"I think that this shows that the community of Evart takes kids seriously, and their education," he said. "And hopefully we can all get on the same page."
Moody added that it's often said it takes a village to raise a child, and it couldn't be more true today.
Based on current race numbers, incumbent Kelly Millen has received 453 votes and is expecting to leave the board after 20 years of service to the district. She offers her congratulations to Bruggema and Moody, and feels she used her time on the board to make a "good contribution for the safety of our children."
These results are considered unofficial until they've been approved by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers, which should occur within a day or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.