Alyssa Zaremski was concerned with only one thing on Friday morning.
She had been deer hunting before. She had shot a deer before, albeit does. With her boyfriend already having a successful 2019 with two "wall hangers" under his belt, she was hopeful she too could bag a buck opening day of the firearm deer season. Considering she had passed on smaller bucks during the archery season, she was hopeful she wouldn't end up regretting her decision to wait.
It didn't take long Friday for her to find out if she made the right choice.
Alyssa made it out to her blind shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. It was roughly 8 a.m. when she had the chance to shoot an 8-point buck two miles east of Marion. She didn't hesitate.
"I saw him coming out of the woods but then he disappeared back into the woods. When he came back out he had his head to the ground just smelling away," she said at the Marion Buck Pole. "He was going fast across the field. I had my gun out one of the windows (of my blind) but he was going too fast. So I switched windows."
What happened next only took seconds to happen, Alyssa said. First, she knelt in the blind and got her rifle ready. Then her boyfriend made a noise to stop the buck in his tracks. Once he stopped, Alyssa said she aimed and 2 seconds later she shot.
She hit the deer directly in the heart.
He jumped in the air and flip-flopped like a fish, she said. He traveled maybe 10 yards before he dropped. In a matter of seconds, it was over. She later found out why. Once the deer was field dressed, Alyssa said knew she had shot the animal in the heart because there was only about half of it left.
"It was a nice morning. It wasn't foggy. It was quiet," she said. "He (the buck she shot) was on a mission and I stopped it."
Stories like the one Alyssa told were being shared at the Marion Buck Pole Friday morning as hunters came in to either hang their bucks or to see what others were shooting.
Marion Buck Pole organizer Jessica Miller said the first buck came in about 7:55 a.m. Friday. It was a 4-point but the next deer was an 11-point buck.
While just under 10 bucks were hanging before noon, that number had swelled to 22 bucks. Last by the end of the day 24 bucks were hanging so it was possible there could be more. The record for the two-day event is 69.
It was a similar story for the Wexford County Buck Pole in Manton.
Friday by roughly 3:30 p.m. nine bucks were up and organizer Chris Vincent expected that number to increase as the sun went down Friday. Vincent is helped by his nephew, James Bowen.
One of the people who decided to bring a buck was Manton resident Bob Steinbrenner. He harvested a 163 pound 9-point buck earlier in the day Friday. Bob has been hunting deer since 1974. During those 45 years, he said he never had a buck he felt was big enough to hang at a buck pole. That changed this year.
Being a newbie when it comes to buck poles, he came to the one in Manton looking to gather intel. Again he never had been to one let alone thought about hanging a deer on one. When he brought his buck to the pole, he found not only was it worthy of being hung on the pole, it was the biggest one there.
That could change between now and when the last deer is taken at 7:30 p.m. Saturday but Bob was happy.
The outlook for the deer hunting season looked to be shaping up to be another good one in the region, according to the DNR.
It was a mild to average winter for the northern Lower Peninsula, which allowed deer populations to continue to increase across much of the region, the DNR said. Fawning conditions also appear to have been average, with observations being similar to last year.
Growing conditions have been very good across the region, with good rainfall during the early summer months, according to the DNR. It also appears to be an average year for the production of both acorns and wild apples and as a result, the DNR said scouting to find these areas will be crucial.
Observations of bucks have been similar to last year across the entire northern Lower Peninsula. With the average winter this year and previous winters not taking a major toll on the herd, deer numbers have been increasing. Nutrition has been good, leading to healthy deer body conditions and good numbers of bucks, according to the DNR.
