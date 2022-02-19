CADILLAC — The 19-year-old Kalkaska man charged in the killing of Jayce Alexander Thompson in October recently had his bond set at $250,000 cash or surety.
Demont Glenn Storm had his bond set to a quarter-million dollars after he had a bond hearing. By law, a bond had to be set after 90 days with no bond. As a result, the bond hearing was held. In addition to the setting of the cash or surety bond, there were conditions set.
If Storm posts the bond he must wear a GPS tether, be placed on house arrest at the home of David Storm, only leave the house for court or medical appointments and he must not possess weapons or firearms.
In October, Demont Storm had his request for the forensic exam approved in 84th District Court. The court ordered the competency evaluation on Oct. 6.
Competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
Demont Storm was found competent and in late December he was arraigned in 28th Circuit Court on charges of open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison, or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Demont Storm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
Thompson, 19, of Mancelona was discovered to have been shot and life-saving efforts were made, however, police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm and it was reported he fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.Demont Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident when a motorist who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter saw a person walking along M-37 who matched the description. After the motorist called the police, Storm was arrested by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
