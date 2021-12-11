CADILLAC — A 19-year-old charged in the killing of Jayce Alexander Thompson this past October had his Wexford County murder case bound over from 84th District Court to 28th Circuit Court Friday.
Later this month, Demont Glenn Storm of Traverse City will be arraigned in circuit court on charges of open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison, or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Storm’s 28th Circuit Court arraignment was scheduled on Dec. 20.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
Thompson, 19, of Mancelona was discovered to have been shot and life-saving efforts were made, however, police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm and it was reported he fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.
In October, police said the bonfire party was attended by more than 50 people. The investigation also revealed Storm and the victim were familiar with each other before the shooting.
Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident when a motorist who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter saw a person walking along M-37 who matched the description. After the motorist called the police, Storm was arrested by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Storm remains lodged in the Wexford County Jail without bond.
