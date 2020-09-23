BUCKLEY — A Buckley roofing company was fined $4,200 for various COVID-19 workplace safety violations.
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration report was based on an inspection at a worksite in Traverse City on June 29.
The report says Story Roofing Company did not require roofers to wear masks when they could not consistently maintain six feet of separations from other people, “thus potentially exposing employees to SARS-CoV-2 virus.‘
The report also says the employer didn’t have a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and hadn’t trained employees on the disease.
The inspectors also fined the roofing company for violations unrelated to COVID-19. The company was fined $2,000 because a worker was standing on a guardrail; another $2,000 for a roofer improperly using a vertical harness and $400 for not having somebody trained in first aid on the worksite. The company was cited but not fined for two other violations. In all, the company received $8,600 in fines.
Story Roofing Company declined to comment on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.