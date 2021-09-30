CADILLAC — Nearly two years after the death of 8-week-old Xavier Russell, the 25-year-old Buckley man and father who killed him accepted a plea in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Tyler Keith Russell pleaded no contest to attempted involuntary manslaughter for his connection with incidents occurring on Sept. 28, 2019, in Mesick. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $3,750 in fines at sentencing.
As part of his plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child abuse will be dismissed at sentencing. Before the plea, he faced up to life in prison if convicted of the child abuse offense and up to 15 years for the manslaughter offense.
Also as part of the plea, there is an agreement that offense variable 3 in Michigan’s sentencing guidelines will not be scored at 100 at the time of sentencing. The crimes Russell was charged with and the charge he accepted the recent plea for stipulate the 25-year-old killed the infant by shaking him, court records indicate.
On Sept. 28, 2019, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a Mesick residence, according to an MSP press release.
An 8-week-old infant, Xavier Russell, was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the infant died after he arrived at the hospital, police said.
The infant’s autopsy was completed at the Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo. Further tests and studies were completed by a neuropathologist. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide, caused by acute brain and spinal injuries.
A 10% of $15,000 bond was continued and Russell should be sentenced in the next several weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.