Buckley man admits to killing girlfriend with hatchet, takes plea days before trial set to begin

CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Buckley man who was scheduled to stand trial next week for his part in a 2020 murder of Angela Admasian instead accepted a plea Friday.
Alex Keith Mesler pleaded guilty to an added count of second-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29, 2020, in Buckley. He also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender fourth offense notice. With the plea, Mesler faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced. As of Friday, his sentencing had not been scheduled.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree murder will be dismissed at sentencing, which carried a maximum penalty of life in prison with no chance of parole. Mesler also will have a charge of malicious destruction of fire or police property, a jail security camera, dismissed at his sentencing.
Mesler was recently arraigned on the offense in 84th District Court and the charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 15 in Cadillac at the Wexford County Jail.
During the plea, Judge William Fagerman asked Mesler if he was pleading guilty to the charge of second-degree murder because he is guilty of the offense. Mesler replied, “Yes, your honor.”
When he was asked to describe the events of June 29, 2020, that made him guilty of second-degree murder, Mesler had trouble describing his actions that day.
“My memory of that night is kind of vague. I remember my girlfriend coming home. I remember going in the house. I remember having a conversation,” Mesler said.
At that point, Fagerman asked Mesler to clarify who he was referencing when he said, “his girlfriend” and, in particular, if he was talking about Admasian. Mesler said he was.
“I remember talking to her. I remember at some point...ahh...I remember at some point standing in front of her and swinging something at her,” Mesler said.
Fagerman then asked if Mesler believed he had injured Admasian, to which he said he did.
It was at that point Mesler’s attorney Geoff Harrison asked if he could help as it appeared Fagerman was not content with the replies he was getting.
Harrison asked Mesler if he took Admasian’s life that day, to which he replied that he did. Harrison then asked if he did it intentionally and Mesler told him no.
“It was like, a heat of the moment thing. I didn’t plan on killing her,” Mesler said.
Harrison then asked if he struck Admasian several times with some sort of a tool. Mesler said he struck Admasian, but he was not sure how many times he did. Harrison then asked if it would make sense that the implement he used was described as a hatchet. He said it would.
Fagerman then asked Mesler directly if he intended to kill his girlfriend and Mesler said no. At that point, a short recess was taken as Fagerman said the court was not satisfied on the factual basis to accept Mesler’s plea.
After about 10 minutes, Mesler was escorted back into the courtroom and Fagerman returned to the bench. Once back in session, Harrison proceeded to ask Mesler more questions.
Harrison asked Mesler when he was swinging the hatchet at Admasian if he knew it would result in either great bodily harm or death. Mesler said he did. It was at that point the court accepted the plea.
Fagerman wasn’t sure if Mesler had a bond, but he revoked it and Mesler is now awaiting sentencing, which should happen within the next month.
Mesler was charged on June 30, 2020, with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29, 2020, in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faced a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
On June 29, 2020, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Angela Admasian in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police did not release the type of weapon used.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and Admasian was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29, 2020, and Admasian was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
