CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Buckley man faced one flee and elude offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Merrick Thane Carpenter was charged with one count of fourth-degree police flee and elude for his connection with an incident on April 14. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. Prior to his arraignment, the Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested Carpenter at his residence on May 20 after repeated attempts by police to contact him.
On April 14, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post attempted to stop a 2001 Lexus traveling southbound on M-37 near West 10 1/2 Road, which was clocked going 110 mph, according to a release by the MSP. When the trooper activated his vehicle's emergency lights and siren, police said the driver of the Lexus turned left onto West 9 Road, which is a dirt road.
The Lexus slowed to speeds of 20 to 30 mph and police said the trooper pulled along side the vehicle to instruct the driver to pull over. The driver, however, shook his head "no" and continued driving, according to police. The trooper continued following the vehicle at speeds ranging between 15 and 50 mph with his lights and sirens activated. When the Lexus reached West 6 Road, police said it accelerated to speeds greater than 70 mph and the trooper decided to discontinue following the vehicle.
Police said the trooper was able to see the person driving the Lexus while he was along side the vehicle and he was able to identify the person as the registered owner — Carpenter. After several unsuccessful attempts and phone calls to have the Carpenter speak with him, the trooper submitted a report to the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office, according to police. The prosecutor's office authorized the above charge against Carpenter.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled for his next court appearance on June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.