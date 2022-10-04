CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Buckley man faced a single felony offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Daniel Patrick Henigan was charged with one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Henigan faces up to 7.5 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Henigan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 11.
