MANISTEE — A 20-year-old Buckley man recently was charged for his connection to a 2020 fatal crash in Manistee County.
Israel Jordan Ankerson appeared in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on Jan. 5 and was charged with one count of reckless driving causing death and two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function for his connection with an incident on Nov. 13 in Manistee Township in Manistee County.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Ankerson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a single-vehicle crash on River Road approximately one mile east of US-31 in Manistee Township, according to a release by police.
The initial investigation at the scene indicated a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east on River Road with four teenage occupants, lost control and ran off the side of the road, where it rolled several times. Police said one male was still inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.
All occupants sustained serious injuries from the crash and were transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and later transferred to a Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids or Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for more advanced treatment, police said.
One of the occupants died from his injures, police said. The investigation led to the authorization of charges by the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 10 and police said Ankerson was notified.
A 10% of $15,000 was issued by the court and posted and Ankerson was released, according to police. Ankerson is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 26.
