CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Buckley man faced a single delivery of methamphetamine offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Ezekiel Allen Daney entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of delivery of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3, 2020, in Buckley. If convicted, Daney faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Daney is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
