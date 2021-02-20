CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Buckley man was arraigned on an assault-related felony recently in Wexford County District Court.
Travis Alan Hazel was charged with one assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on Feb. 17 in Wexford Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which carries sentence enhancement of 1.5 times the maximum.
The habitual offender enhancement was the result of a previous 2017 conviction of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in Wexford County.
If convicted, Hazel faces 15 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Hazel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $15,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 2.
