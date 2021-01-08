CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Buckley man was charged with a weapons-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Travis Alan Hazel was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 11 in Hanover Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender notice, Hazel faces up to six years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Hazel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Hazel was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 12.
