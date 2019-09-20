CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Buckley man faced assault and stalking-related charges after he was recently arraigned in 84th District Court.
Ezekiel Allen Daney was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and stalking for his connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Daney faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Daney is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
