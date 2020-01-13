Buckley man charged with child sexually abusive activity

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is asking the public to come forward if they were the victim of a 20-year-old Buckley man alleged to have engaged in inappropriate behavior online with minor females.
Cameron Joseph Schopieray was charged Friday in 84th District Court with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of accosting children for immoral purposes and three counts of furnishing obscenity to children for his connection with incidents occurring between the months of July-September 2019. If convicted, Schopieray faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines.
The Michigan State Police said the Cadillac post was contacted in September by the parents of the minor victim reporting an inappropriate online relationship their daughter was allegedly having with Schopieray. Police said Schopieray and the victim had allegedly exchanged inappropriate photographs via the social media site Snapchat and corresponded using Facebook Messenger.
During the investigation, police said several other female victims in the area were identified and came forward. As a result, police are asking the public if they were a victim of Schopieray to call the post at (231) 779-6040.
Schopieray was released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions he has no contact with the victims. He also was placed on a tether. A probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 21.
