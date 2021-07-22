CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Buckley man faced a charge alleging drug dealing activities involving methamphetamine during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Ezekiel Allen Dancy was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3, 2020, in Buckley. If convicted, Dancy faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Dancy is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 27.
