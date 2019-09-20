CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Yuma man was charged with a drug-related charge after he was arraigned Wednesday in 84th District Court.
Daniel Michael Lewis was charged with one count of possession of buprenorphine for his connection with an incident on July 24 in Buckley. If convicted, Lewis faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Lewis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.