CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Buckley man faced drunken driving and one other felony offense during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Terrence Michael Tracey was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on April 23 in Hanover Township.
If convicted of the drunken driving offense, he faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Tracey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.