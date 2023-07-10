CADILLAC — A 60-year-old Buckley man was charged with multiple motor vehicle-related offenses including drunken driving during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Randy Dean Dillingham was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his alleged connection with an incident on July 26, 2022, in Hanover Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the felonious drunken driving offense, Dillingham faces 1.5 times the sentence of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dillingham is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 11.
