CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Buckley man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in an animal cruelty case.
Thomas William Middaugh entered a guilty plea to an added count of attempted third-degree killing or torturing animals for his connection with incidents on Feb. 3 in Wexford Township. As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree killing or torturing animals and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
At sentencing, Middaugh faces up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,500.
At 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a dog being killed at a Wexford Township residence, according to a release by the post.
Police said the trooper spoke with the dog’s owner and was told by the owner their 7-year-old black labrador retriever had wandered off their property the night before. The owner and his wife followed their dog’s tracks to their neighbor’s property, who police said was later identified as Middaugh.
On Feb. 4, police said the owner and his wife continued their search until they located an area in the snow where it appeared a dog had circled and stopped. There also was a pool of blood in the snow and police said the dog was not there. There also were tire tracks leading up to where the dog had been, police said.
Police said the investigation revealed Middaugh shot the dog multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle and then cut the head and legs off the dog. Middaugh also allegedly wrapped the remains in a tarp and put it inside a box that he hid inside his barn.
Police said a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued on March 6. Troopers contacted Middaugh and informed him of the warrant. Police said Middaugh agreed to meet with troopers and was eventually arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his March arraignment in 84th District Court.
The court continued Middaugh’s bond, who is awaiting sentencing.
