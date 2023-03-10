CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Buckley man faced a single charge in Wexford County’s 84th District Court that alleged he recently killed or tortured a dog.
Thomas William Middaugh was charged with one count of third-degree killing or torturing animals for allegedly killing, torturing, mutilating, maiming or disfiguring a dog, court records indicate. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the penalty by twice the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
Middaugh was previously convicted of a 2014 drug-related offense in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court and an operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense stemming from his connection with an incident in Grand Traverse County, court records indicate.
If convicted of the offense, Middaugh faces up to eight years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Middaugh is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a dog being killed at a Wexford Township residence, according to a release by the post.
Police said the trooper spoke with the dog’s owner and was told by the owner their 7-year-old black labrador retriever had wandered off their property the night before. The owner and his wife followed their dog’s tracks to their neighbor’s property, who police said was later identified as Middaugh.
On Feb. 4, police said the owner and his wife continued their search until they located an area in the snow where it appeared a dog had circled and stopped. There also was a pool of blood in the snow and police said the dog was not there. There also were tire tracks leading up to where the dog had been, police said.
Police said the investigation revealed Middaugh allegedly shot the dog multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle and then cut the head and legs off the dog. Middaugh also allegedly wrapped the remains in a tarp and put it inside a box that he hid inside his barn.
Police said a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued on March 6. Troopers contacted Middaugh and informed him of the warrant. Police said Middaugh agreed to meet with troopers and was eventually arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment on Thursday.
Middaugh was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 21.
