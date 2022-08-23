CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Buckley man faced a single drug-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Brian Keith Jamieson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 21 at his Buckley residence. If convicted of the meth-related offense, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Jamieson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post located a man they knew to have warrants for his arrest outside his residence, according to a release by police. The man, identified as Jamieson, was outside his residence working on a vehicle. Police said troopers informed him he was under arrest for the outstanding warrants.
During his arrest, police said troopers seized approximately a gram of suspected methamphetamine from Jamieson’s backpack. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and he was lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his recent arraignment in district court.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and Jamieson is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 6.
