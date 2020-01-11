Buckley man charged with OWI 3rd

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Buckley man faced faced an impaired driving offense after he was charged recently in 84th District Court.
Matthew Robert Johnston was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 8 in Hanover Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted, Johnston faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization. Due to the habitual offender enhancement, however, he faces up to life in prison.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.
