CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Buckley man faced a drunken driving offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Louis Junior Murringer III was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on April 26 in Haring Township. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Murringer III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 5:43 p.m. on April 26, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on North Mitchell Street near Works Avenue in Haring Township, according to a press release. The driver, later identified as Murringer III, did not have a valid license and police said he displayed signs of intoxication. Police also said he refused to perform sobriety tests and to take a chemical test.
A search warrant was obtained and police said a blood draw was performed at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Murringer III was lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his recent arraignment in district court.
The court released Murringer III on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on May 10.
