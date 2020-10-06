BENZONIA — A 38-year-old Buckley man was charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time during a recent arrangement in Benzie County’s 85th District Court.
Jeremy Michael Gallagher was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 27 in Colfax Township, according to a release by the Michigan State Police.
If convicted, Gallagher faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charge in question is an accusation. Gallagher is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 27, police said troopers from the Cadillac MSP Post stopped a speeding vehicle on Lindy Road near Nessen City Road in Colfax Township. The driver, identified as Gallagher, displayed signs of intoxication, according to police. After sobriety tests were conducted, Gallagher was arrested on suspicion of OWI.
The court issued a 10% of $5,000 bond, and he was scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19.
