Buckley man charged with weapons charges including felonious assault

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Buckley man is facing multiple weapons-related charges after he was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.
Cuyler Mycheal Elliott was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, a .22 Marlin rifle, and possession of a firearm under the influence for his connection with an incident on Aug. 25 in Hanover Township. If convicted, He faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Elliott is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 3.
