Buckley man given jail after killing, dismembering neighbor's dog

CADILLAC — Wexford County Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore made it clear he was limited in what he could do regarding the sentence of a 44-year-old Buckley man who shot, killed and dismembered his neighbor’;s family dog.
Elmore said nothing he did would ever bring back the family’s beloved black Labrador Retriever, Bear.
In front of a crowded gallery that was there to support Samantha and Justin Olds, owners of Bear, Thomas William Middaugh was sentenced to 60 days in jail with two days credit. Middaugh pleaded guilty last month to an added count of attempted third-degree killing or torturing animals for his connection with an incident on Feb. 3 in Wexford Township. He also was ordered to pay up to $1,298 in fines and either $30 or $60 a month in supervision fees. Middaugh also was given 24 months of probation.
As part of his plea, Middaugh had a charge of third-degree killing or torturing animals and a habitual offender third offense notice dismissed. Before Monday’s sentencing, he had faced up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,500.
A crime victim’s impact statement also was given by Samantha Olds. She started her statement by saying the situation has been heartbreaking for her family. She said Bear never usually left their farm’s property, but he did wander onto Middaugh’s property on Feb. 3.
Once she and her husband Justin noticed Bear was missing, they started following the dog’s tracks until it led them to Middaugh’s property and blood-covered snow on the ground. While they kept out hope that Bear was OK, they eventually found out the fate of their dog once the police got involved.
She then described what it was like when they received the dirty, bloodied box the deceased dog’s body was in and the horror of removing Bear’s decapitated head and limbs from a garbage bag inside the box.
“You can’t unsee that,” she said.
Olds said she questioned if Middaugh could do that to a dog, could he do that to her children or others. She implored Elmore to give him jail time.
Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion said state law is very clear about what a property owner is allowed to do when an unwanted animal comes onto their property and attacks their animals or livestock. He said the deceased dog was on his client’s property and was bothering his dog, which was chained up.
If the deceased dog would have attacked a chicken or other livestock, his client would have been protected by the law for shooting it. Champion also said his client feels bad about how the situation played out and knows that what he did was wrong. He said Middaugh acted because an unknown dog was on his property bothering his dog.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said there wasn’t any way the conclusion of this case could end in a good way. He said the laws that are on the books regarding incidents like this are set in the past and don’t take into account how people today treat dogs like family.
He said he received more emails about this case than in some of the murder cases he has prosecuted in Wexford County. Like Elmore, he said no sentence that could be given would ever make the Olds family whole.
Before his sentence was given, Middaugh gave a brief statement and looked in the direction of the Olds while he said it. He said he apologized for the whole situation and that there wasn’t much more to say except he was sorry.
Leading up to giving his sentencing, Elmore said there is no evidence that Middaugh tortured Bear, but what happened after the dog’s death was “quite disturbing.” He also said he can’t find where dismembering the animal made sense and that the act shocked the sense of the court.
Following the sentencing, Samantha Olds said the sentence Elmore gave Middaugh was more than what she was anticipating due to changes in state law regarding sentencing guidelines.
“The 60 days is better than nothing in our eyes. We did appreciate (Middaugh’s) apology that he said in the courtroom and the probationary period is a reasonable amount,” she said. “Nothing is ever going to feel like enough just because of our situation with Bear.”
With the sentencing over, Samatha Olds said it is time to let the situation rest and put it behind them. That, however, doesn’t mean they will forget Bear or stop sharing their story because she said this type of situation has happened to others. She also said she is hoping to bring about change legislatively so others don’t have to go through similar situations.
Champion said his client received threats and received one when he was leaving the courtroom Monday. He said law enforcement was notified of that. As for the sentence, he said it was unfortunate his client received jail time.
“It is important to note that the dog’s owners were routinely allowing their dog to roam at large and trespass on other people’s property. Both are a crime,” he said. “If the dog owners had followed the law, we would not have been in court (Monday).”
Regardless of his thoughts on the jail sentence, Champion said Monday he is not aware of Middaugh seeking to appeal.
After the sentence Monday, Wiggins had no comment.
At 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a dog being killed at a Wexford Township residence, according to a release by the post.
Police said the trooper spoke with the dog’s owner and was told by the owner their 7-year-old dog had wandered off their property the night before. The owner and his wife followed their dog’s tracks to their neighbor’s property, who police said was later identified as Middaugh.
On Feb. 4, police said the owner and his wife continued their search until they located an area in the snow where it appeared a dog had circled and stopped. There also was a pool of blood in the snow and police said the dog was not there. There also were tire tracks leading up to where the dog had been, police said.
Police said the investigation revealed Middaugh shot the dog multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle and then cut the head and legs off the dog. Middaugh also wrapped the remains in a tarp and put it inside a box that he hid inside his barn, according to the MSP release.
Police said a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued on March 6. Troopers contacted Middaugh and informed him of the warrant. Police said Middaugh agreed to meet with troopers and was eventually arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his March arraignment in 84th District Court.
